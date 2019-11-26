Man discharged from hospital found dead at home

7,000 people disappeared in 1st half of yr - govt
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente
i più letti
Galatone, strage di operai per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito. Lutto cittadino, cordoglio dei sindacati
Terremoto in Albania: 15 morti e 600 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata.
Soccorsi da Bari e Brindisi
Rome
26 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 26 - A man who was discharged from hospital was found dead at his mother's home in Rome on Monday, local sources said Tuesday. The 54-year-old man was found dead in the home in the Primavalle area of the Italian capital. The house is located in via Bernardo da Bibbiena, on the outskirts of Rome. Police said he had been discharged "a few hours beforehand" by the Cristo Re Hospital. Police are looking into possible negligence or error on the part of hospital staff. It has not yet been disclosed why the man was in hospital.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su