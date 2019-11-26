Man discharged from hospital found dead at home

Rome, November 26 - A man who was discharged from hospital was found dead at his mother's home in Rome on Monday, local sources said Tuesday. The 54-year-old man was found dead in the home in the Primavalle area of the Italian capital. The house is located in via Bernardo da Bibbiena, on the outskirts of Rome. Police said he had been discharged "a few hours beforehand" by the Cristo Re Hospital. Police are looking into possible negligence or error on the part of hospital staff. It has not yet been disclosed why the man was in hospital.