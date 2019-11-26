Europe 2030 climate goals reachable - Descalzi to ANSA Forum

Rome, November 26 - Europe's 2030 climate goals are attainable, ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi told an ANSA Forum on Tuesday. "For Europe the 2030 objectives for the reduction of emissions are reachable, indeed perhaps we will reach them before that date," he said. Descalzi added: "everyone is talking about sustainability and being green has become an ideological fact, but the burden can't be borne by a single entity, everyone has to contribute". Descalzi spoke as the UN warned that the world is heading for an increase in temperatures of 3.2 degrees with respect to pre-industrial levels. In other remarks, Descazli described the situation in wartorn Libya as a "chronic illness" that must be resolved. "It is essential to resolve it because if Libya suffers the southern Mediterranean suffers, and certainly also Europe," he said. "People have to sit down and talk and not look to the short term but the long term," he said. Descalzi also said that ENI is looking to produce more energy from waste materials and would help contribute to reaching the UN target of not surpassing a 1.6 degree temperatures rise by 2050. ENI has already been transformed very greatly but in 2030-2040 it will be something else", he said.