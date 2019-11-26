Threat of Genoa being cut off averted as A26 reopens

Genoa, November 26 - The threat of Genoa effectively being cut off by road from the rest of Italy was averted on Tuesday when the A26 highway was partially reopened. The road was closed on Monday due to concerns about the state of sections of it after a landslide caused a viaduct in another highway in the region, the A6, to collapse in a wave of extreme weather on Sunday, in the process reviving fears following the Morandi-bridge disaster in Genoa last year that claimed 43 lives. Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci on Tuesday made public transport in the city free and boosted the frequency of services to help alleviate the problems caused by the disruption to the A26. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti, meanwhile, caused for massive investment in the region's highway infrastructure. "I want a task force in Genoa, I want ministers in Genoa, allocations of billions of euros for this region and a legislative shield that enables us to take action and set people's mind at rest," he said. "I want it this afternoon".