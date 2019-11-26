Amazon-linked workers to strike ahead of Black Friday

Turin, November 26 - Workers at two of the largest Italian distribution companies working for Amazon are set to strike ahead of Black Friday protesting "unacceptable work loads", unions said Tuesday. Workers at Brandizzo near Turin and Marene near Cuneo say they will strike for a total of 16 hours starting Wednesday. The strike was called by the UIL Trasporti transport and logistics union. The workers work on distribution lines. They are also striking to demand greater work safety. No notice will be given of the start of strikes, unions said. Amazon said in a statement that the strike would involve workers at separate firms that deal with order deliveries, and not workers at Amazon itself.