Rome
7,000 people disappeared in 1st half of yr - govt

Rome
Soccer: MLS urges Balotelli to come to America

Rome
Europe 2030 climate goals reachable - Descalzi to ANSA Forum

Rome
Man discharged from hospital found dead at home

Berlin
NATO vital but 2% spending target won't happen-Guerini

PARIGI

Francia: Macron si prepara a scioperi e proteste 5 dicembre

 
Turin
Amazon-linked workers to strike ahead of Black Friday

San Benedetto del Tronto
First Italian-Lakota dictionary set to come out

Taranto
Migrants disembark from Open Arms rescue ship in Taranto

Rome
Finance police stage raids in probe in to Open foundation

Genoa
Threat of Genoa being cut off averted as A26 reopens

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

TarantoL'inaugurazione
Taranto, intitolata ad Alessandro Leogrande la passeggiata del Lungomare

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, bomba inesplosa del 1941: il 15 dicembre evacuazione per 53mila persone

BariIl meeting
Vertenza Bosch, Barbagallo domani a Bari per incontro con lavoratori

GdM.TVUna corsa per la vita
Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

FoggiaIl caso
Controlli in ristoranti a Foggia: scoperti lavoratori in nero

PotenzaLotteria
La dea bendata bacia un ignoto potentino: vinto un milione di euro

LecceL'iniziativa
Lecce, reunion tra studenti e prof, tutti in classe...dopo 35 anni

BatZES
Zone economiche speciali, il futuro della Bat nel porto di Barletta

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Terremoto in Albania di magnitudo 6.5: 150 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Turin

Distribution firm employees in 16 hrs of stoppages

Turin, November 26 - Workers at two of the largest Italian distribution companies working for Amazon are set to strike ahead of Black Friday protesting "unacceptable work loads", unions said Tuesday. Workers at Brandizzo near Turin and Marene near Cuneo say they will strike for a total of 16 hours starting Wednesday. The strike was called by the UIL Trasporti transport and logistics union. The workers work on distribution lines. They are also striking to demand greater work safety. No notice will be given of the start of strikes, unions said. Amazon said in a statement that the strike would involve workers at separate firms that deal with order deliveries, and not workers at Amazon itself.

