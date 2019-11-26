NATO vital but 2% spending target won't happen-Guerini

Berlin, November 26 - Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said Tuesday that Italy regarded NATO as vital while adding that he could not see it hitting the target of spending 2% of GDP on defence by 2024. Speaking on the fringes of the Berlin Security Conference, Guerini said that French President Emmanuel Macron has sparked a "useful reflection" by saying that NATO was "brain dead" but stressed that "I consider doing without NATO to be impossible". "Our two cornerstones must be the EU on one side and NATO on the other, within a complementary vision," he continued. "The goal of reaching 2% of GDP (on defence spending) by 2024 is not realistically achievable. "I think it's important to have a gradual plan of investment in the defence sector for the efficiency of our military. "Increasing contributions will be at the centre of next month's London (NATO) summit. "Italy is moving in this direction".