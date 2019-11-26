Migrants disembark from Open Arms rescue ship in Taranto

Taranto, November 26 - The migrant-rescue ship of Spanish NGO Open Arms on Tuesday docked at the port of Taranto to disembark 62 migrants who were rescued Thursday between Italy and Libya. Twenty-six minors, including 24 who are not accompanied by an adult, were among the migrants on board, mission chief Riccardo Gatti said. One of them has a gunshot wound while other passengers have severe burns, Gatti also said. Initially, 73 people were aboard the ship but 11 migrants - including children and their families and wounded passengers - were transferred Sunday to Augusta. After a medical checkup and identification procedures, the migrants will be divided under a redistribution agreement on sharing the burden of asylum seekers signed in Valletta, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said after granting the boat permission to dock. The unaccompanied minors will be distributed in centers across Italy, officials said.