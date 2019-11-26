Martedì 26 Novembre 2019 | 13:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Taranto
Migrants disembark from Open Arms rescue ship in Taranto

Migrants disembark from Open Arms rescue ship in Taranto

 
Rome
Finance police stage raids in probe in to Open foundation

Finance police stage raids in probe in to Open foundation

 
Galatone
Roadside workers hit near Lecce, four people dead

Roadside workers hit near Lecce, four people dead

 
Rieti
Woman burns husband to death in Rieti

Woman burns husband to death in Rieti

 
Tirana
Italy sends aircraft to Albania after quake

Italy sends aircraft to Albania after quake

 
Rome
Rome mayor ordinance diverts rubbish to Civitavecchia dump

Rome mayor ordinance diverts rubbish to Civitavecchia dump

 
Rome
Murdered Rome resident's girlfriend may be investigated

Murdered Rome resident's girlfriend may be investigated

 
Rome
Croccolo new head of transport safety agency

Croccolo new head of transport safety agency

 
Rome
Pinocchio's appeal shows no signs of dwindling

Pinocchio's appeal shows no signs of dwindling

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 
Rome
Molecule that blocks Alzheimer's discovered

Molecule that blocks Alzheimer's discovered

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'impresa
Partipilo l’alpinista barese salito in vetta al Pik Lenin: oltre 7mila metri

Partipilo l’alpinista barese salito in vetta al Pik Lenin: oltre 7mila metri

 
GdM.TVUna corsa per la vita
Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

 
FoggiaIl caso
Controlli in ristoranti a Foggia: scoperti lavoratori in nero

Controlli in ristoranti a Foggia: scoperti lavoratori in nero

 
TarantoLa manifestazione
Taranto, flash mob delle sardine in contemporanea con assemblea Lega

Taranto, flash mob delle sardine in contemporanea con assemblea Lega

 
PotenzaLotteria
La dea bendata bacia un ignoto potentino: vinto un milione di euro

La dea bendata bacia un ignoto potentino: vinto un milione di euro

 
LecceL'iniziativa
Lecce, reunion tra studenti e prof, tutti in classe...dopo 35 anni

Lecce, reunion tra studenti e prof, tutti in classe...dopo 35 anni

 
BrindisiIl caso
Traffico di droga tra Brindisi e Ancona: a giudizio 23 persone

Traffico di droga tra Brindisi e Ancona: a giudizio 23 persone

 
BatZES
Zone economiche speciali, il futuro della Bat nel porto di Barletta

Zone economiche speciali, il futuro della Bat nel porto di Barletta

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito

Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito. Proclamato lutto cittadino. Il cordoglio dei sindacati

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Lecce-Cagliari finisce 2-2 con «rissa» in campo: due espulsi

Terremoto in Albania di magnitudo 6.5: 150 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata

Terremoto in Albania di magnitudo 6.5: 13 morti e 600 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Rome

Finance police stage raids in probe in to Open foundation

Florence association set up to support Renzi's initiatives

Finance police stage raids in probe in to Open foundation

Rome, November 26 - Finance police searched offices in several Italian cities on Tuesday to seize evidence for a probe into the Open Foundation, sources said. The Florence-based foundation was set up to support the political initiatives of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party. The probe is into alleged money laundering, self laundering and influence peddling, the sources said. In the past the Open Foundation supported Renzi's annual Leopolda conference in Florence. The fact that the foundation was being investigated emerged in September when the law studio of former Open President Alberto Bianchi was searched.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati