Finance police stage raids in probe in to Open foundation

Rome
26 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 26 - Finance police searched offices in several Italian cities on Tuesday to seize evidence for a probe into the Open Foundation, sources said. The Florence-based foundation was set up to support the political initiatives of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party. The probe is into alleged money laundering, self laundering and influence peddling, the sources said. In the past the Open Foundation supported Renzi's annual Leopolda conference in Florence. The fact that the foundation was being investigated emerged in September when the law studio of former Open President Alberto Bianchi was searched.
