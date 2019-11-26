Roadside workers hit near Lecce, four people dead

Galatone, November 26 - Four people are dead after a motorist lost control of his car near the southern city of Lecce early on Tuesday and hit the truck of a group of roadside workers, sources said. The deceased are three of the workers and the motorist. A fourth worker is in a critical condition in hospital. The motorist is though to have hit the truck of the Eco.Man Salento company while the team of workers was trimming olive trees on a highway in the town of Galatone. As a result of the impact, the truck hit the workers on the roadside, sources said. One of the deceased is Pasquale Filieri, the owner of 'Eco.Man'.