Woman burns husband to death in Rieti

Rieti

Suspect allegedly doused man in petrol and set him alight

Rieti, November 26 - A woman has been placed under guard in hospital after allegedly killing her 44-year-old husband by pouring petrol over him and setting him alight in the central city of Rieti late on Monday, sources said on Tuesday. Investigators think is what caused an explosion at the family home. The victim called the police at around 22:00 to report that the woman, who is originally from Brazil, had fled the family home, taking the couple's two children with her, after a row, according to the sources. Instead, it appears that she had gone out to buy the petrol she subsequently used in the attack. The woman is in Rome's Sant'Eugenio hospital with serious burns all over her body. The children were not hurt in the attack.

