Italy sends aircraft to Albania after quake

Tirana, November 26 - Albanian Premier Edi Rama said Tuesday that Italy was among the nations to have sent help after the country was rocked by a huge earthquake. "The first aid has been send from Italy," Rama said via Twitter. "Premier (Giuseppe) Conte has sent aircraft with special units". The 6.5-magnitude quake hit hardest in the area of Durrës and has claimed at least seven lives, according to Albanian Defence Minister Olta Xhacka. Around 150 people are said to be injured while rescue workers are digging in the rubble to find people who may be buried underneath. The quake was so powerful it was felt in the southern Italian regions of Puglia and Basilicata.