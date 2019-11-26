Martedì 26 Novembre 2019 | 11:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Galatone
Roadside workers hit near Lecce, four people dead

Roadside workers hit near Lecce, four people dead

 
Rieti
Woman burns husband to death in Rieti

Woman burns husband to death in Rieti

 
Tirana
Italy sends aircraft to Albania after quake

Italy sends aircraft to Albania after quake

 
Rome
Rome mayor ordinance diverts rubbish to Civitavecchia dump

Rome mayor ordinance diverts rubbish to Civitavecchia dump

 
Rome
Murdered Rome resident's girlfriend may be investigated

Murdered Rome resident's girlfriend may be investigated

 
Rome
Croccolo new head of transport safety agency

Croccolo new head of transport safety agency

 
Rome
Pinocchio's appeal shows no signs of dwindling

Pinocchio's appeal shows no signs of dwindling

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 
Rome
Molecule that blocks Alzheimer's discovered

Molecule that blocks Alzheimer's discovered

 
Bergamo
Charred body found on power line

Charred body found on power line

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, ragazzini lanciano uova contro autobus di linea

Foggia, ragazzini lanciano uova contro autobus di linea

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Regione Puglia e Comune Taranto si costituiscono parte civile

Mittal, Regione Puglia e Comune Taranto si costituiscono parte civile

 
BrindisiIl caso
Traffico di droga tra Brindisi e Ancona: a giudizio 23 persone

Traffico di droga tra Brindisi e Ancona: a giudizio 23 persone

 
BatZES
Zone economiche speciali, il futuro della Bat nel porto di Barletta

Zone economiche speciali, il futuro della Bat nel porto di Barletta

 
BariAmbiente
Toritto dice addio alle bottiglie di plastica: l'esempio parte dai bambini

Toritto dice addio alle bottiglie di plastica: l'esempio parte dai bambini

 
HomeL'inchiesta
Frode nei concorsi di danza sportiva, 8 indagati: tra loro persone di Bari e Matera

Frode nei concorsi di danza sportiva, 8 indagati: tra loro persone di Bari e Matera

 
LecceL'incidente
Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito

Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito. Tra loro titolare 'Eco.Man'

 
PotenzaViolenza sulle donne
Lagonegro, genitori e fratelli la maltrattano: scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

Lagonegro, genitori e fratelli la maltrattano: scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Lecce-Cagliari finisce 2-2 con «rissa» in campo: due espulsi

Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito

Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito. Tra loro titolare 'Eco.Man'

Terremoto in Albania di magnitudo 6.5: 150 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata

Terremoto in Albania di magnitudo 6.5: 7 morti e 150 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Tirana

Italy sends aircraft to Albania after quake

6.5-magnatude quake felt in Puglia and Basilicata

Italy sends aircraft to Albania after quake

Tirana, November 26 - Albanian Premier Edi Rama said Tuesday that Italy was among the nations to have sent help after the country was rocked by a huge earthquake. "The first aid has been send from Italy," Rama said via Twitter. "Premier (Giuseppe) Conte has sent aircraft with special units". The 6.5-magnitude quake hit hardest in the area of Durrës and has claimed at least seven lives, according to Albanian Defence Minister Olta Xhacka. Around 150 people are said to be injured while rescue workers are digging in the rubble to find people who may be buried underneath. The quake was so powerful it was felt in the southern Italian regions of Puglia and Basilicata.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati