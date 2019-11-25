Murdered Rome resident's girlfriend may be investigated

Rome, November 25 - Ukraine national Anastasiya Kylemnyk, the girlfriend of Luca Sacchi, a personal trainer who was shot and killed on October 23, may be placed under investigation, source said Monday. The women's position is still being assessed by investigators although she has not yet been called to the prosecutor's office for questioning. Investigators are trying to reconstruct the roles played by the people at the scene of the crime that evening on Via Franco Bartoloni, starting from Giovanni Princi, a man with a criminal record and who was Sacchi's friend. Princi seems to have been in contact with a network of drug pushers that included Valerio Del Grosso and Paolo Pirino, who are accused of being accomplices to murder. Del Grosso is said to have pulled the trigger, shooting Sacchi in the head. An initial version of Sacchi defending Kylemnyk from a baseball bat beating has been found to be full of holes and police say they have found a considerable sum of money, perhaps to be used in drug pushing, in her knapsack, sources close to the investigation have said.