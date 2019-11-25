Lunedì 25 Novembre 2019 | 20:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Rome mayor ordinance diverts rubbish to Civitavecchia dump

Rome mayor ordinance diverts rubbish to Civitavecchia dump

 
Rome
Murdered Rome resident's girlfriend may be investigated

Murdered Rome resident's girlfriend may be investigated

 
Rome
Croccolo new head of transport safety agency

Croccolo new head of transport safety agency

 
Rome
Pinocchio's appeal shows no signs of dwindling

Pinocchio's appeal shows no signs of dwindling

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 
Rome
Molecule that blocks Alzheimer's discovered

Molecule that blocks Alzheimer's discovered

 
Bergamo
Charred body found on power line

Charred body found on power line

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 
Rome
23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

 
Rome
23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaOperazione della Polizia
Foggia, matrimonio di inferno da 4 anni: picchiata e cacciata di casa. Lui va in carcere

Foggia, matrimonio di inferno da 4 anni: picchiata e cacciata di casa. Lui va in carcere

 
TarantoLa decisione
Puglia, Regione adotta «Piano Taranto»: previsti 1,8 miliardi di investimenti

Puglia, Regione adotta «Piano Taranto»: previsti 1,8 miliardi di investimenti

 
PotenzaViolenza sulle donne
Lagonegro, genitori e fratelli la maltrattano: scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

Lagonegro, genitori e fratelli la maltrattano: scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

 
LecceIl riconoscimento
Da Lecce a New Delhi: Luisa e Paolo insegnanti di danza chiamati dal ministero della cultura indiana

Da Lecce a New Delhi: Luisa e Paolo insegnanti di danza chiamati dal ministero della cultura indiana

 
Matera«questo non è amore»
Matera, la Polizia scende in piazza contro la violenza sulle donne

Matera, la Polizia scende in piazza contro la violenza sulle donne

 
BariLa città che cambia
Bari, villa confiscata diventa centro di riscatto sociale: ecco Artemisia

Bari, villa confiscata diventa centro di riscatto sociale: ecco Artemisia

 
BrindisiMaltrattamento di animali
Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

 
BatLa città che cambia
Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Lecce-Cagliari finisce 2-2 con «rissa» in campo: due espulsi

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Gallipoli: il feto è storto, la mamma incinta balla e il bimbo si «raddrizza»

Gallipoli: il feto è storto, la mamma incinta balla e il bimbo si «raddrizza»

Rome

Murdered Rome resident's girlfriend may be investigated

Personal trainer shot in head 23/10, linked to drugs

Murdered Rome resident's girlfriend may be investigated

Rome, November 25 - Ukraine national Anastasiya Kylemnyk, the girlfriend of Luca Sacchi, a personal trainer who was shot and killed on October 23, may be placed under investigation, source said Monday. The women's position is still being assessed by investigators although she has not yet been called to the prosecutor's office for questioning. Investigators are trying to reconstruct the roles played by the people at the scene of the crime that evening on Via Franco Bartoloni, starting from Giovanni Princi, a man with a criminal record and who was Sacchi's friend. Princi seems to have been in contact with a network of drug pushers that included Valerio Del Grosso and Paolo Pirino, who are accused of being accomplices to murder. Del Grosso is said to have pulled the trigger, shooting Sacchi in the head. An initial version of Sacchi defending Kylemnyk from a baseball bat beating has been found to be full of holes and police say they have found a considerable sum of money, perhaps to be used in drug pushing, in her knapsack, sources close to the investigation have said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati