Rome mayor ordinance diverts rubbish to Civitavecchia dump

Rome, November 25 - Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has reportedly signed an ordinance to enable the capital's waste disposal company AMA to send an additional 1,000 tons of waste to the Civitavecchia rubbish dump. The ordinance will remain in place only until absolutely necessary, AMA said, prior to the reopening of the Colleferro rubbish dump. There had been generalised concern of yet another emergency situation in Rome as concerns rubbish after the Colleferro dump was announced.