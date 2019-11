Croccolo new head of transport safety agency

Rome, November 25 - Engineer Fabio Croccolo, a transport ministry manager, was named Monday as new director of the national agency for rail and road infrastructure safety (ANSFISA), by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Paola De Micheli. Croccolo was named amid fresh concern over road infrastructure safety after another viaduct collapse in Liguria after the Genoa Morandi Bridge disaster that killed 43 people in August 2018.