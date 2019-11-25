Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Milan, November 25 - Brescia Chairman Massimo Cellino on Monday made an apparent joke about Mario Balotelli's skin colour as he commented on the situation after the forward was dropped for his side's 3-0 defeat at AS Roma on Sunday. "He's black and he's working to lighten up, but he has lots of difficulty," a smiling Cellino said when asked about the 29-year-old player. The remark also appeared to be a pun on 'nero', the Italian word for black, which can also mean 'in a foul temper'. Cellino's intended quip was not immediately denounced as racist by officials and politicians, apart from a lone leftwing MP. "Cellino responds to difficulties with racist remarks which don't even make you smile because they don't make sense," said Nicola Fratoianni of the Free and Equal (LeU) leftist party. Brescia were quick to try and dismiss the remark as a "quip, based on a paradox, clearly misunderstood, made in an attempt to defuse excessive media coverage and meant to protect the player". Cellino himself said he had nothing to apologise for. "Who called me a racist?," he said. "If you write all the rubbish I say, you'll never stop writing. I don't have to apologise for something I don't believe. If I clarify, I do more damage. Decent people know me". Balotelli, who was born in Italy to Ghanaian migrants, was dropped for the match after a training-ground row with coach Fabio Grosso. The forward has frequently been the target for racist abuse during his career and he hoofed the ball into the stands and came close to walking off when he was subjected to monkey chants in a recent match at Hellas Verona. Last week the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) appeals court on Thursday suspended an order closing the ultra stand of Verona stadium for one match over the chants, pending further investigations into Verona's appeal. Cellino added that he thinks Balotelli should focus less on social media. "It's right to communicate with people but perhaps Balotelli gives more weight to social media than to his value as a sportsman," he said. "I signed him because he is 1.90 metes, he's an animal and he is still young enough to make a statement in soccer".