Molecule that blocks Alzheimer's discovered

Rome, November 25 - Italian researchers have discovered a molecule that rejuvenates the brain and blocks the development of Alzheimer's Disease. The anti-body, A13, has been discovered by researchers from the Fondazione EBRI 'Rita Levi-Montalcini'. A13, they say, rejuvenates the brain by favouring the birth of new neurons and combatting the defects that normally mark the early stages of the disease. The Italian study was conducted on mice who when treated with the antibody, began producing neurons at an almost normal level again. "This strategy paves the way for new possibilities in diagnosis and treatment", the researchers said. The study is wholly Italian. It was coordinated by Antonino Cattaneo, Giovanni Meli and Raffaella Scardigli, of the Fondazione EBRI (European Brain Research Institute) Rita Levi-Montalcini, in collaboration with the National Research Council (CNR), the Scuola Normale Superiore University in Pisa and the Biology Department of the Roma Tre University. It was published in the journal Cell Death and Differentiation.