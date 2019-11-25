Charred body found on power line
25 Novembre 2019
Bergamo, November 25 - A charred body was found on an electrical power line near Bergamo on Monday. The pylon is situated about one kilometres from the centre of the nearest town, Colere. Police are waiting for the power to be cut off so they can recover the body. They will then try to identify it.
