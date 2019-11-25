Lunedì 25 Novembre 2019 | 17:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bergamo
Charred body found on power line

Charred body found on power line

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 
Rome
23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

 
Rome
23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 
Rome
Italian network of alien life hunters born

Italian network of alien life hunters born

 
Genoa
15,000 cubic m of mud 'teetering' at viaduct site

15,000 cubic m of mud 'teetering' at viaduct site

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 
Rome
++ Deal reached to pay ArcelorMittal suppliers - Emiliano ++

++ Deal reached to pay ArcelorMittal suppliers - Emiliano ++

 
Bologna
Woman, 54, cited for stalking man, 49

Woman, 54, cited for stalking man, 49

 
Turin
Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaViolenza sulle donne
Lagonegro, genitori e fratelli la maltrattano: scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

Lagonegro, genitori e fratelli la maltrattano: scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

 
TarantoL'operazione della polizia
Sospese attività commerciali e sequestrati cibi avariati nel Tarantino

Sospese attività commerciali e sequestrati cibi avariati nel Tarantino

 
LecceIl riconoscimento
Da Lecce a New Delhi: Luisa e Paolo insegnanti di danza chiamati dal ministero della cultura indiana

Da Lecce a New Delhi: Luisa e Paolo insegnanti di danza chiamati dal ministero della cultura indiana

 
HomeLa decisione
Migranti, Viminale: «Tempi rapidi per sgombero ghetto Borgo Mezzanone»

Migranti, Viminale: «Tempi rapidi per sgombero ghetto Borgo Mezzanone»

 
Matera«questo non è amore»
Matera, la Polizia scende in piazza contro la violenza sulle donne

Matera, la Polizia scende in piazza contro la violenza sulle donne

 
BariLa città che cambia
Bari, villa confiscata diventa centro di riscatto sociale: ecco Artemisia

Bari, villa confiscata diventa centro di riscatto sociale: ecco Artemisia

 
BrindisiMaltrattamento di animali
Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

 
BatLa città che cambia
Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

 

i più letti

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Lecce-Cagliari dopo il rinvio per campo impraticabile: finisce 2-2

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Miglior olio extravergine al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Milan

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Brescia chairman comments on striker being dropped

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Milan, November 25 - Brescia Chairman Massimo Cellino on Monday made an apparent joke about Mario Balotelli's skin colour as he commented on the situation after the forward was dropped for his side's 3-0 defeat at AS Roma on Sunday. "He's black and he's working to lighten up, but he has lots of difficulty," a smiling Cellino said when asked about the 29-year-old player. The remark was a pun on 'nero', the Italian word for black, which also means 'in a bad mood' or 'in a bad temper'. Cellino's intended quip was soon denounced as racist by officials and politicians. "Cellino responds to difficulties with racist remarks which don't even make you smile because they don't make sense," said Nicola Fratoianni of the Free and Equal (LeU) leftist party. Brescia were quick to try and dismiss the remark as a "quip, based on a paradox, clearly misunderstood, made in an attempt to defuse excessive media hype and meant to protect the player". Balotelli, who was born in Italy to Ghanaian migrants, was dropped for the match after a training-ground row with coach Fabio Grosso. The forward has frequently been the target for racist abuse during his career and he hoofed the ball into the stands and came close to walking off when he was subjected to monkey chants in a recent match at Hellas Verona. Last week the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) appeals court on Thursday suspended an order closing the ultra stand of Verona stadium for one match over the chants, pending further investigations into Verona's appeal. Cellino added that he thinks Balotelli should focus less on social media. "It's right to communicate with people but perhaps Balotelli gives more weight to social media than to his value as a sportsman," he said. "I signed him because he is 1.90 metes, he's an animal and he is still young enough to make a statement in soccer".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati