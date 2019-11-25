23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

Rome, November 25 - Some 23.9% of an ISTAT survey of Italians on gender violence think women bring rape on themselves because of the way they dress, the statistics agency said Monday. And 39.3% of the Italian population think that a woman can avoid rape if she really wants to, the survey said. Further, some 15.1% think that if a woman is raped while under the influence of drink or drugs is at least partly responsible, the survey said.