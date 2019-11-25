Lunedì 25 Novembre 2019 | 16:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italian network of alien life hunters born

Italian network of alien life hunters born

 
Genoa
15,000 cubic m of mud 'teetering' at viaduct site

15,000 cubic m of mud 'teetering' at viaduct site

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 
Rome
++ Deal reached to pay ArcelorMittal suppliers - Emiliano ++

++ Deal reached to pay ArcelorMittal suppliers - Emiliano ++

 
Bologna
Woman, 54, cited for stalking man, 49

Woman, 54, cited for stalking man, 49

 
Turin
Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

 
Milan
Berlusconi well says son

Berlusconi well says son

 
Trieste
Man gets 9 yrs for abusing girl, 13

Man gets 9 yrs for abusing girl, 13

 
Florence
Man douses woman in alcohol, tries to torch her

Man douses woman in alcohol, tries to torch her

 
Melfi
FCA-PSA merger mustn't affect jobs in Italy - Conte

FCA-PSA merger mustn't affect jobs in Italy - Conte

 
Melfi
A few weeks needed for ArcelorMittal talks - Conte

A few weeks needed for ArcelorMittal talks - Conte

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIl riconoscimento
Da Lecce a New Delhi: Luisa e Paolo insegnanti di danza chiamati dal ministero della cultura indiana

Da Lecce a New Delhi: Luisa e Paolo insegnanti di danza chiamati dal ministero della cultura indiana

 
HomeLa decisione
Migranti, Viminale: «Tempi rapidi per sgombero ghetto Borgo Mezzanone»

Migranti, Viminale: «Tempi rapidi per sgombero ghetto Borgo Mezzanone»

 
Matera«questo non è amore»
Matera, la Polizia scende in piazza contro la violenza sulle donne

Matera, la Polizia scende in piazza contro la violenza sulle donne

 
BariLa città che cambia
Bari, villa confiscata diventa centro di riscatto sociale: ecco Artemisia

Bari, villa confiscata diventa centro di riscatto sociale: ecco Artemisia

 
TarantoMARINA MILITARE
Taranto, castello Aragonese da recordfesteggiato il milionesimo visitatore

Taranto, castello Aragonese da record: festeggiato il milionesimo visitatore

 
BrindisiMaltrattamento di animali
Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

 
PotenzaLa vicenda
Maratea, negano alimenti gluten free a invalida e celiaca per il «pasticcio» della card

Maratea, negano alimenti gluten free a invalida e celiaca per il «pasticcio» della card

 
BatLa città che cambia
Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

 

i più letti

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Maltempo, Lecce-Cagliari rinviata per campo impraticabile: si gioca oggi alle 15

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Miglior olio extravergine al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Genoa

15,000 cubic m of mud 'teetering' at viaduct site

Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

15,000 cubic m of mud 'teetering' at viaduct site

Genoa, November 25 - Some 15,000 cubic metres of mud is "still teetering" at the site of a viaduct collapse on the A6 motorway between Turin and Savona, experts said Monday. "The landslide that destroyed the viaduct on the A6 contains around 15,000 cubic metres of material that is still teetering on the edge (of falling), said Nicola Casagli of the University of Firenze and Luca Ferraris from the Fondazione Cima foundation, a research centre in the national civil defence department. A group representing the families of the 43 victims of the August 2018 Morandi-bridge disaster in Genoa demanded action on Monday after the A6 viaduct collapsed on Sunday, fuelling concerns about the safety of the nation's highway infrastructure. A section of the highway in Liguria caved in because of a landslide amid storms in the northwestern region. No vehicles were on it at the time - and there were reports that a motorist had saved lives by stopping cars approaching the bridge. What's more, a sinkhole opened on the A21 highway in Piedmont. "It was only thanks to pure chance and immense luck that more innocent people did not die and other families were not plunged into pain," said Egle Possetti, the president of the committee devoted to the memory of the victims of the Morandi disaster. "We want a serious commitment from our government and from parliament so that our country is made safe and every trip does not become a game of Russian roulette. "It was like going back 15 months for us yesterday". Michele de Pascale, the head of the Union of Italian Provinces (UPI), said Monday that almost 6,000 highway structures in Italy are in need of urgent work. "After the Morandi-bridge disaster in 2018, we were asked to conduct urgent monitoring of over 30,000 bridges, viaducts and tunnels," de Pascale said. "Within weeks we handed the infrastructure ministry a report that revealed the need to intervene on 5,931 structures, for which we had the initial projects ready, and to proceed with urgent diagnostic technical probes on 14,089 structures. "Nothing has been done".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati