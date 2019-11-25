Italian network of alien life hunters born
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato
i più letti
Rome
25 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 25 - A network of alien life hunters has been created in Italy. The Astrobiological Institute has linked up 14 labs across the country that are looking for ET. "Astrobiology is the study of the origin, persistence and presence of life in the universe," said the head of the Italian society of astrobiology, SIA, which promoted the creation of the new network. Astrobiology, he told ANSA, "involves both fundamental research, which aims to understand how life originated on Earth and how it may have originated or may originate on other planets".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su