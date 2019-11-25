Italian network of alien life hunters born

Rome, November 25 - A network of alien life hunters has been created in Italy. The Astrobiological Institute has linked up 14 labs across the country that are looking for ET. "Astrobiology is the study of the origin, persistence and presence of life in the universe," said the head of the Italian society of astrobiology, SIA, which promoted the creation of the new network. Astrobiology, he told ANSA, "involves both fundamental research, which aims to understand how life originated on Earth and how it may have originated or may originate on other planets".