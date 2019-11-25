Woman, 54, cited for stalking man, 49

Bologna, November 25 - A 54-year-old Romanian woman has been cited for allegedly stalking a 49-year-old Italian man in a small town near Bologna. The woman has been served a restraining order, police said Monday. After the man broke off their relationship she started "making his life impossible," police said. She "inundated" him with phone calls and social media messages, they said. She also waited outside the home they had once shared in order to spy on him, police said. In the end the man went to the Carabinieri and the cops got a judge to serve a restraining order on the woman. The woman has still not accepted the fact that they are no longer together, police said.