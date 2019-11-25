Man gets 9 yrs for abusing girl, 13

Trieste, November 25 - A 37-year-old Italian man got nine years in jail Monday for luring a 13-year-old girl to a meeting and sexually abusing her in Trieste. The man has been detained and taken to prison. The incident took place in the summer of 2016, judicial sources said. After not hearing from her daughter for several hours, the girl's mother called the police. Under questioning, the girl revealed that she had been abused by the man. The girl had been seen at a bus stop holding the man's hand. Her ATM card and credit card had been stolen, judicial sources said. The man's sentence became definitive with a sentence from the supreme COurt of Cassation.