Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

Turin, November 25 - A group representing the families of the 43 victims of the August 2018 Morandi-bridge disaster in Genoa demanded action on Monday after another viaduct collapsed on Sunday, fuelling concerns about the safety of the nation's highway infrastructure. A section of the A6 highway in Liguria caved in because of a landslide amid storms in the northwestern region. No vehicles were on it at the time. What's more, a sinkhole opened on the A21 highway in Piedmont. "It was only thanks to pure chance and immense luck that more innocent people did not die and other families were not plunged into pain," said Egle Possetti, the president of the committee devoted to the memory of the victims of the Morandi disaster. "We want a serious commitment from our government and from parliament so that our country is made safe and every trip does not become a game of Russian roulette. "It was like going back 15 months for us yesterday". Michele de Pascale, the head of the Union of Italian Provinces (UPI), said Monday that almost 6,000 highway structures in Italy are in need of urgent work. "After the Morandi-bridge disaster in 2018, we were asked to conduct urgent monitoring of over 30,000 bridges, viaducts and tunnels," de Pascale said. "Within weeks we handed the infrastructure ministry a report that revealed the need to intervene on 5,931 structures, for which we had the initial projects ready, and to proceed with urgent diagnostic technical probes on 14,089 structures. "Nothing has been done".