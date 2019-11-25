Lunedì 25 Novembre 2019 | 16:07

Rome
Italian network of alien life hunters born

Genoa
15,000 cubic m of mud 'teetering' at viaduct site

Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Rome
++ Deal reached to pay ArcelorMittal suppliers - Emiliano ++

Bologna
Woman, 54, cited for stalking man, 49

Turin
Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

Milan
Berlusconi well says son

Trieste
Man gets 9 yrs for abusing girl, 13

Florence
Man douses woman in alcohol, tries to torch her

Melfi
FCA-PSA merger mustn't affect jobs in Italy - Conte

Melfi
A few weeks needed for ArcelorMittal talks - Conte

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

LecceIl riconoscimento
Da Lecce a New Delhi: Luisa e Paolo insegnanti di danza chiamati dal ministero della cultura indiana

HomeLa decisione
Migranti, Viminale: «Tempi rapidi per sgombero ghetto Borgo Mezzanone»

Matera«questo non è amore»
Matera, la Polizia scende in piazza contro la violenza sulle donne

BariLa città che cambia
Bari, villa confiscata diventa centro di riscatto sociale: ecco Artemisia

TarantoMARINA MILITARE
Taranto, castello Aragonese da recordfesteggiato il milionesimo visitatore

BrindisiMaltrattamento di animali
Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

PotenzaLa vicenda
Maratea, negano alimenti gluten free a invalida e celiaca per il «pasticcio» della card

BatLa città che cambia
Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Milan

Centre-right leader recuperating after fall at EPP Zagreb meet

Milan, November 25 - Three-time ex-premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi is well after being discharged from a Milan clinic Sunday following a fall at a European People's Party (EPP) meeting in Zagreb on Friday, his son and media group executive Piersilvio said Monday. "Dad is well, this is the umpteenth scare he has given us but luckily he is well," said the Mediaset chief. Berlusconi, 83, was attending the EPP meet in his capacity as leader of Italy's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party. FI is a part of the EPP. Berlusconi suffered some bruising in the fall. The clinic, La Madonnina, checked him to make sure he had broken no bones. The FI's health has been a concern since had an operation in June 2016 on a life-threatening heart condition, a faulty aortic valve which was replaced with an artificial one. He has lately rejected suggestions that he should consider taking a step back from his FI role. FI has in recent years been overtaken as top party on the centre right by Matteo Salvini's nationalist League party.

