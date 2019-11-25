Berlusconi well says son

Milan, November 25 - Three-time ex-premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi is well after being discharged from a Milan clinic Sunday following a fall at a European People's Party (EPP) meeting in Zagreb on Friday, his son and media group executive Piersilvio said Monday. "Dad is well, this is the umpteenth scare he has given us but luckily he is well," said the Mediaset chief. Berlusconi, 83, was attending the EPP meet in his capacity as leader of Italy's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party. FI is a part of the EPP. Berlusconi suffered some bruising in the fall. The clinic, La Madonnina, checked him to make sure he had broken no bones. The FI's health has been a concern since had an operation in June 2016 on a life-threatening heart condition, a faulty aortic valve which was replaced with an artificial one. He has lately rejected suggestions that he should consider taking a step back from his FI role. FI has in recent years been overtaken as top party on the centre right by Matteo Salvini's nationalist League party.