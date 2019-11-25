A few weeks needed for ArcelorMittal talks - Conte

Melfi, November 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that new talks with ArcelorMittal over its takeover of the former ILVA steelworks group, including its troubled Taranto plant, will take several weeks. The French-Indian group had said it wanted to rescind its contract to take overt the group, a move that rocked the government and spurred it to take legal action. Conte has vowed to stop ArcelorMittal's pullout, saying the company is breaching a contract and at the weekend he announced fresh talks. "At this stage, we have opened negotiations," Conte said. "These need time to develop an you'll have to give us a little peace. "We need a few weeks. We are working on it. It's a assurance I give, above all to the Taranto community". Conte also said the government was "ready for public involvement". "If the company's commitment to continue production is confirmed, we are ready to ensure a public involvement, motivated by the strategic importance of the steel industry for the whole Italian economy", he said. He said that "with the South Italy can return to growth." Conte also said a new industrial policy must be "planned". Last week ArcelorMittal suspended the procedure to turn off the altoforno 2 furnace at the Taranto plant, pending a ruling in Milan about whether the French-Indian multinational's withdrawal plan is legal. Also on Monday, Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano said a deal had been reached to pay by tomorrow 100% of the ex-ILVA work's debt to suppliers and the ancillary chain that came due on October 31.