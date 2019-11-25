Man douses woman in alcohol, tries to torch her

Florence, November 25 - A 47-year-old Romanian man doused his wife's clothes in alcohol and tried to set fire to her on the outskirts of Florence on Monday. The victim is a 40-year-old Kosovar, police said. She was unhurt. The incident came at the end of a row, police said. The man allegedly threatened to torch his wife and also set fire to their makeshift home in a former factory, police said. That way, he allegedly said, they would die together. The woman managed to get away from him and ran into the street where she called emergency services. Fire fighters rushed to the scene. They were followed by police who arrested the man. The man has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm. The episode happened in Via del Pesciolino. The man has a history of domestic violence, police said. In one case he tried to blow up their home with gas tanks and in another he threatened the woman with a knife, police said.