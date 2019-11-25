FCA-PSA merger mustn't affect jobs in Italy - Conte

Melfi, November 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) plan to merge with PSA Peugeot to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaking group must not have a negative impact in terms of jobs in Italy. "The government cannot remain indifferent to such an important industrial project," Conte said during a visit to FCA's plant in Melfi. "This project must not compromise plants and employment in Italy in any way, including for suppliers". Conte said the Melfi plant was "an example of a country that overcomes complex phases". He reiterated that the government would show "the utmost commitment to saving jobs". The 2020 budget would contain "concrete measures to relaunch the automotive sector" in Italy, the premier said. He also said the government was working on rejigging a measure on the fringe benefits attached to company cars. The budget would also include a 10% 'green' tax break for production to be converted along ecological lines, Conte said.