Florence
Man douses woman in alcohol, tries to torch her

Melfi
FCA-PSA merger mustn't affect jobs in Italy - Conte

Melfi
A few weeks needed for ArcelorMittal talks - Conte

Pavia
Ticino bursts banks as deadly wave of storms continues

Rome
Soccer: Serie A frontrunners all win

Rome
Italian births down 18,000 in 2018

Rome
Mattarella says violence against women 'public emergency'

Tokyo
'Open arms' to refugees, pope says in Japan

Rome
Migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa, five dead, 20 missing

Turin
Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

Rome
Cucchi's sister files formal complaint against Salvini

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

BariLa città che cambia
Bari, villa confiscata diventa centro di riscatto sociale: ecco Artemisia

TarantoMARINA MILITARE
Taranto, castello Aragonese da recordfesteggiato il milionesimo visitatore

BrindisiMaltrattamento di animali
Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

PotenzaLa vicenda
Maratea, negano alimenti gluten free a invalida e celiaca per il «pasticcio» della card

MateraIl progetto
Matera 2019, Coldiretti nella città dei Sassi con il villaggio di Natale

FoggiaA San Severo
Caporalato, ministro Bellanova presenta le iniziative del Governo contro il fenomeno

BatLa città che cambia
Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

LeccePranzo con disavventura
Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Melfi

FCA-PSA merger mustn't affect jobs in Italy - Conte

Govt can't remain 'indifferent' to plan says premier

Melfi, November 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) plan to merge with PSA Peugeot to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaking group must not have a negative impact in terms of jobs in Italy. "The government cannot remain indifferent to such an important industrial project," Conte said during a visit to FCA's plant in Melfi. "This project must not compromise plants and employment in Italy in any way, including for suppliers".

