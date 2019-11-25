FCA-PSA merger mustn't affect jobs in Italy - Conte

Man douses woman in alcohol, tries to torch her
25 Novembre 2019
Melfi, November 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) plan to merge with PSA Peugeot to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaking group must not have a negative impact in terms of jobs in Italy. "The government cannot remain indifferent to such an important industrial project," Conte said during a visit to FCA's plant in Melfi. "This project must not compromise plants and employment in Italy in any way, including for suppliers".
