FCA-PSA merger mustn't affect jobs in Italy - Conte

Melfi, November 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) plan to merge with PSA Peugeot to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaking group must not have a negative impact in terms of jobs in Italy. "The government cannot remain indifferent to such an important industrial project," Conte said during a visit to FCA's plant in Melfi. "This project must not compromise plants and employment in Italy in any way, including for suppliers".