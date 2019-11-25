Lunedì 25 Novembre 2019 | 14:34

Florence
Man douses woman in alcohol, tries to torch her

Melfi
FCA-PSA merger mustn't affect jobs in Italy - Conte

Melfi
A few weeks needed for ArcelorMittal talks - Conte

Pavia
Ticino bursts banks as deadly wave of storms continues

Rome
Soccer: Serie A frontrunners all win

Rome
Italian births down 18,000 in 2018

Rome
Mattarella says violence against women 'public emergency'

Tokyo
'Open arms' to refugees, pope says in Japan

Rome
Migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa, five dead, 20 missing

Turin
Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

Rome
Cucchi's sister files formal complaint against Salvini

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

BariLa città che cambia
Bari, villa confiscata diventa centro di riscatto sociale: ecco Artemisia

TarantoMARINA MILITARE
Taranto, castello Aragonese da recordfesteggiato il milionesimo visitatore

BrindisiMaltrattamento di animali
Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

PotenzaLa vicenda
Maratea, negano alimenti gluten free a invalida e celiaca per il «pasticcio» della card

MateraIl progetto
Matera 2019, Coldiretti nella città dei Sassi con il villaggio di Natale

FoggiaA San Severo
Caporalato, ministro Bellanova presenta le iniziative del Governo contro il fenomeno

BatLa città che cambia
Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

LeccePranzo con disavventura
Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Melfi

A few weeks needed for ArcelorMittal talks - Conte

Group wants to back out of deal to take over ex ILVA steelworks

Melfi, November 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that new talks with ArcelorMittal over its takeover of the former ILVA steelworks group, including its troubled Taranto plant, will take several weeks. The French-Indian group had said it wanted to rescind its contract to take overt the group, a move that rocked the government and spurred it to take legal action. Conte has vowed to stop ArcelorMittal's pullout, saying the company is breaching a contract and at the weekend he announced fresh talks. "At this stage, we have opened negotiations," Conte said. "These need time to develop an you'll have to give us a little peace. "We need a few weeks. We are working on it. It's a assurance I give, above all to the Taranto community". Last week ArcelorMittal suspended the procedure to turn off the altoforno 2 furnace at the Taranto plant, pending a ruling in Milan about whether the French-Indian multinational's withdrawal plan is legal.

