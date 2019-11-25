A few weeks needed for ArcelorMittal talks - Conte

Melfi, November 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that new talks with ArcelorMittal over its takeover of the former ILVA steelworks group, including its troubled Taranto plant, will take several weeks. The French-Indian group had said it wanted to rescind its contract to take overt the group, a move that rocked the government and spurred it to take legal action. Conte has vowed to stop ArcelorMittal's pullout, saying the company is breaching a contract and at the weekend he announced fresh talks. "At this stage, we have opened negotiations," Conte said. "These need time to develop an you'll have to give us a little peace. "We need a few weeks. We are working on it. It's a assurance I give, above all to the Taranto community". Last week ArcelorMittal suspended the procedure to turn off the altoforno 2 furnace at the Taranto plant, pending a ruling in Milan about whether the French-Indian multinational's withdrawal plan is legal.