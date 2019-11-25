Soccer: Serie A frontrunners all win

Rome, November 25 - Juventus remain one point clear at the top of Serie A after coming from behind to beat Atalanta 3-1 at the weekend. Gonzalo Higuain scored twice and Paulo Dybala was also on target for the Turin giants, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive league title. Second-placed Inter have 34 points from 13 games thanks to a 3-0 win at Torino. Lazio are seven points further back in third after a 2-1 victory at Sassuolo. English defender Chris Smalling was the hero in AS Roma's 3-0 home win over Brescia as he scored one goal and set up the other two. Suprise-package Cagliari, who are fifth with 24 points, face Lecce away on Monday after their clash was postponed on Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch.