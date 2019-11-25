Lunedì 25 Novembre 2019 | 13:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Pavia
Ticino bursts banks as deadly wave of storms continues

Ticino bursts banks as deadly wave of storms continues

 
Rome
Soccer: Serie A frontrunners all win

Soccer: Serie A frontrunners all win

 
Rome
Italian births down 18,000 in 2018

Italian births down 18,000 in 2018

 
Rome
Mattarella says violence against women 'public emergency'

Mattarella says violence against women 'public emergency'

 
Tokyo
'Open arms' to refugees, pope says in Japan

'Open arms' to refugees, pope says in Japan

 
Rome
Migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa, five dead, 20 missing

Migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa, five dead, 20 missing

 
Turin
Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

 
Rome
Cucchi's sister files formal complaint against Salvini

Cucchi's sister files formal complaint against Salvini

 
Turin
Compensation awarded to 240 in Turin stampede

Compensation awarded to 240 in Turin stampede

 
Rome
Financial stability risks down - BoI

Financial stability risks down - BoI

 
Mantua
Man hands in Rolex and gets job

Man hands in Rolex and gets job

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoMARINA MILITARE
Taranto, castello Aragonese da recordfesteggiato il milionesimo visitatore

Taranto, castello Aragonese da record: festeggiato il milionesimo visitatore

 
BariLa mobilitazione
Bari, sciopero del personale negli aeroporti: voli cancellati, tanti i disagi per i viaggiatori

Bari, sciopero del personale negli aeroporti: voli cancellati, tanti i disagi per i viaggiatori

 
BrindisiMaltrattamento di animali
Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

 
PotenzaLa vicenda
Maratea, negano alimenti gluten free a invalida e celiaca per il «pasticcio» della card

Maratea, negano alimenti gluten free a invalida e celiaca per il «pasticcio» della card

 
MateraIl progetto
Matera 2019, Coldiretti nella città dei Sassi con il villaggio di Natale

Matera 2019, Coldiretti nella città dei Sassi con il villaggio contadino di Natale

 
FoggiaA San Severo
Caporalato, ministro Bellanova presenta le iniziative del Governo contro il fenomeno

Caporalato, ministro Bellanova presenta le iniziative del Governo contro il fenomeno

 
BatLa città che cambia
Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

 
LeccePranzo con disavventura
Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

 

i più letti

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Salento, campo impraticabile per via del maltempo: rinviata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Miglior olio extravergine al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Pavia

Ticino bursts banks as deadly wave of storms continues

Emilia-Romagna on red alert for extreme weather

Ticino bursts banks as deadly wave of storms continues

Pavia, November 25 - The River Ticino burst its banks in the northern city of Pavia overnight as a wave of storms that has claimed one life continued to batter Italy on Monday. As a result of the flooding in Pavia, officials helped a number of local people evacuate their homes. In the province of Alessandria, rescue workers recovered the body of a 52-year-old woman who was swept away by flood waters while on her way to work on Sunday. In the same province 200 people are temporarily unable to access their homes because of the extreme weather while another 160 people are in areas that have been cut off. Emilia-Romagna was on red alert for extreme weather on Monday while the majority of Italy's other regions were on less severe forms of alarm. Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio said his government will ask for a state of calamity and a state of emergency. "We have at least 130 roads closed, a region completely blocked, over 550 displaced and another 600 people cut off, and unfortunately, we have a victim, in addition to the two from a month ago," Cirio said. On the island of Sardinia, trains are stopped due to the Rio Calamasciu breaking its banks just outside Sassari. In Ospedaletti, near Imperia in the region of Liguria, students were evacuated from a school Monday morning due to a landslide that involved the school building. Italian farmers' group Coldiretti said there have been 14 billion euros of economic damage due to severe weather over 10 years.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati