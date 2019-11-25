Ticino bursts banks as deadly wave of storms continues

Pavia, November 25 - The River Ticino burst its banks in the northern city of Pavia overnight as a wave of storms that has claimed one life continued to batter Italy on Monday. As a result of the flooding in Pavia, officials helped a number of local people evacuate their homes. In the province of Alessandria, rescue workers recovered the body of a 52-year-old woman who was swept away by flood waters while on her way to work on Sunday. In the same province 200 people are temporarily unable to access their homes because of the extreme weather while another 160 people are in areas that have been cut off. Emilia-Romagna was on red alert for extreme weather on Monday while the majority of Italy's other regions were on less severe forms of alarm. Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio said his government will ask for a state of calamity and a state of emergency. "We have at least 130 roads closed, a region completely blocked, over 550 displaced and another 600 people cut off, and unfortunately, we have a victim, in addition to the two from a month ago," Cirio said. On the island of Sardinia, trains are stopped due to the Rio Calamasciu breaking its banks just outside Sassari. In Ospedaletti, near Imperia in the region of Liguria, students were evacuated from a school Monday morning due to a landslide that involved the school building. Italian farmers' group Coldiretti said there have been 14 billion euros of economic damage due to severe weather over 10 years.