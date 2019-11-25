Italian births down 18,000 in 2018

Rome, November 25 - The birth rate in Italy dropped in 2018, with a total of 439,747 new babies registered, 18,000 fewer than in 2017, said Italian statistics bureau ISTAT on Monday. The continuing drop in the Italian birth rate is most pronounced among first-time parents, with 204,883 first-born babies in 2018, 79,000 fewer than in 2017. The average number of children per woman in Italy fell to 1.29 in 2018 from 1.46 in 2010, with 32 the average age of mothers giving birth.