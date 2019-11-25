Mattarella says violence against women 'public emergency'

Rome, November 25 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Monday, the annual UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, that violence against women continues to be a "public emergency" and that "awareness of its seriousness must continue to grow". He said the violence is often kept silent because "it takes place within families or by people the women know". "Every woman must feel that the institutions support her," Mattarella said. Various initiatives on Monday marked the annual day in Italy, including a red bench in the courtyard of Montecitorio Palace, the seat of the Lower House, with the palace facade lit up in orange. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said the country's Code Red domestic violence law, which passed in July and upped protection for victims of domestic and gender violence, takes away the possibility of extenuating circumstances to reduce charges or lessen a sentence for those convicted of domestic violence.