Lunedì 25 Novembre 2019 | 13:03

Pavia
Ticino bursts banks as deadly wave of storms continues

Rome
Soccer: Serie A frontrunners all win

Rome
Italian births down 18,000 in 2018

Rome
Mattarella says violence against women 'public emergency'

Tokyo
'Open arms' to refugees, pope says in Japan

Rome
Migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa, five dead, 20 missing

Turin
Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

Rome
Cucchi's sister files formal complaint against Salvini

Turin
Compensation awarded to 240 in Turin stampede

Rome
Financial stability risks down - BoI

Mantua
Man hands in Rolex and gets job

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

TarantoMARINA MILITARE
Taranto, castello Aragonese da recordfesteggiato il milionesimo visitatore

BariLa mobilitazione
Bari, sciopero del personale negli aeroporti: voli cancellati, tanti i disagi per i viaggiatori

BrindisiMaltrattamento di animali
Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

PotenzaLa vicenda
Maratea, negano alimenti gluten free a invalida e celiaca per il «pasticcio» della card

MateraIl progetto
Matera 2019, Coldiretti nella città dei Sassi con il villaggio di Natale

FoggiaA San Severo
Caporalato, ministro Bellanova presenta le iniziative del Governo contro il fenomeno

BatLa città che cambia
Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

LeccePranzo con disavventura
Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Rome

Mattarella says violence against women 'public emergency'

President comments on Day for Elimination of Violence on Women

Rome, November 25 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Monday, the annual UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, that violence against women continues to be a "public emergency" and that "awareness of its seriousness must continue to grow". He said the violence is often kept silent because "it takes place within families or by people the women know". "Every woman must feel that the institutions support her," Mattarella said. Various initiatives on Monday marked the annual day in Italy, including a red bench in the courtyard of Montecitorio Palace, the seat of the Lower House, with the palace facade lit up in orange. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said the country's Code Red domestic violence law, which passed in July and upped protection for victims of domestic and gender violence, takes away the possibility of extenuating circumstances to reduce charges or lessen a sentence for those convicted of domestic violence.

