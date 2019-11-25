'Open arms' to refugees, pope says in Japan

Tokyo, November 25 - Pope Francis met with young people at St. Mary's Cathedral in Tokyo on Monday, where he called on the country to "open your arms and welcome those who come, often after great suffering, to seek refuge in your country", said Caritas Japan. It said that due to the country's restrictive laws, only 42 people obtained refugee status in 2018. During his homily at Mass on Monday afternoon at the Tokyo Dome stadium, Pope Francis warned the faithful "not to become trapped or isolated in the pursuit of success at any cost, including the cost of our very lives". "Worldly attitudes that look only to one's profit or gain in this world, and a selfishness that pursues only individual happiness, in reality leave us profoundly unhappy and enslaved, and hinder the authentic development of a truly harmonious and humane society," Pope Francis said. After that Mass, Francis met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.