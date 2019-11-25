Migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa, five dead, 20 missing

Rome, November 25 - The bodies of five women have been recovered as of Monday, following a migrant shipwreck two days ago off the coast of Lampedusa. A total of 149 migrants were rescued and they spoke of 20 people still missing. Meanwhile, the NGO ship Open Arms is expected to dock at the port of Taranto on Monday with 62 rescued migrants aboard. On Sunday evening, there was another migrant revolt at the Turin CPR centre, where migrants are detained while they await repatriation. Eight housing units were set on fire.