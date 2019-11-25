Lunedì 25 Novembre 2019 | 11:27

Tokyo
'Open arms' to refugees, pope says in Japan

Rome
Migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa, five dead, 20 missing

Turin
Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

Rome
Cucchi's sister files formal complaint against Salvini

Turin
Compensation awarded to 240 in Turin stampede

Rome
Financial stability risks down - BoI

Mantua
Man hands in Rolex and gets job

Rome
Berlusconi suffers bruising in Zagreb EPP fall

Turin
++ Soccer: Ronaldo rested against Atalanta says Juve ++

Siena
Woman, 35, throws self to death from Siena tower

Catanzaro
M5S pick lecturer as Calabria governor candidate

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

TarantoMaltempo
Taranto, violento nubifragio: crolla parte dell’antico «Acquedotto del Triglio»

MateraIl progetto
Matera 2019, Coldiretti nella città dei Sassi con il villaggio di Natale

FoggiaA San Severo
Caporalato, ministro Bellanova presenta le iniziative del Governo contro il fenomeno

BrindisiLa manifestazione
Brindisi, sessismo all’Asl: «La Regione invii Commissione ispettiva»

Sicurezza, ministro Lamorgese a Bari: «Grazie a prefetta per suo impegno»

BatLa città che cambia
Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

PotenzaL'arrivo
Fca, il premier Conte in Basilicata in visita alla Sata di Melfi

LeccePranzo con disavventura
Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Rome

Migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa, five dead, 20 missing

Open Arms to dock at Taranto with 62 migrants aboard

Rome, November 25 - The bodies of five women have been recovered as of Monday, following a migrant shipwreck two days ago off the coast of Lampedusa. A total of 149 migrants were rescued and they spoke of 20 people still missing. Meanwhile, the NGO ship Open Arms is expected to dock at the port of Taranto on Monday with 62 rescued migrants aboard. On Sunday evening, there was another migrant revolt at the Turin CPR centre, where migrants are detained while they await repatriation. Eight housing units were set on fire.

