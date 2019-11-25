Morandi victims' group demands action after new collapse

Turin, November 25 - A group representing the families of the 43 victims of the August 2018 Morandi-bridge disaster in Genoa demanded action on Monday after another viaduct collapsed on Sunday, fuelling concerns about the safety of the nation's highway infrastructure. A section of the A6 highway in Liguria caved in because of a landslide amid storms in the northwestern region. No vehicles were on it at the time. What's more, a sinkhole opened on the A21 highway in Piedmont. "It was only thanks to pure chance and immense luck that more innocent people did not die and other families were not plunged into pain," said Egle Possetti, the president of the committee devoted to the memory of the victims of the Morandi disaster. "We want a serious commitment from our government and from parliament so that our country is made safe and every trip does not become a game of Russian roulette. "It was like going back 15 months for us yesterday".