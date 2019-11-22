Cucchi's sister files formal complaint against Salvini

Rome, November 22 - Ilaria Cucchi, whose brother Stefano was picked up on a minor drugs charge in October 2009 and died after a police beating in hospital a week later, on Friday filed a formal complaint against far-right League party leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini for defamation. After the sentencing of two Carabinieri to 12 years in jail for involuntary homicide on November 14 for punching and kicking Cucchi to death, Salvini said, among other things, "This shows that drugs are always bad for you". "It seems obvious to me that Stefano didn't die of drugs," Ilaria Cucchi said in an interview on Radio 2.