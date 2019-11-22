Compensation awarded to 240 in Turin stampede

Turin, November 22 - A total of 240 people have been awarded compensation as "offended parties" in the 2017 soccer fan stampede in Turin, ANSA learned Friday on the sidelines of a preliminary hearing on the incident for 15 defendants, including Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, at the Turin court. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was recognised in several cases. About 80 people still haven't reached a settlement on damages, while five others have asked to bring a civil action. Four Moroccan nationals were sentenced in May to just over 10 years in jail for sowing panic in Turin's Piazza San Carlo on the night of June 3, 2017, during the screening of a Champions League final, in an incident in which two women died and 1,672 people were injured. The men used pepper spray to steal money as a large crowd was watching the Juventus-Real Madrid match on a maxi screen in the square, causing the deadly stampede.