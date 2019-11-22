Venerdì 22 Novembre 2019 | 19:14

Turin
Compensation awarded to 240 in Turin stampede

Rome
Financial stability risks down - BoI

Mantua
Man hands in Rolex and gets job

Rome
Berlusconi suffers bruising in Zagreb EPP fall

Turin
++ Soccer: Ronaldo rested against Atalanta says Juve ++

Siena
Woman, 35, throws self to death from Siena tower

Catanzaro
M5S pick lecturer as Calabria governor candidate

Milan
A.Mittal: Penal shield pretext for pullout-prosecutors

Genoa
Banksy and Scarpa exhibitions in Italy

Rome
M5S vote on regional elections won't hit govt says Di Maio

Bari
28 CasaPound members indicted for antifascist attack

serie c
Antenucci, l'oro di Bari: «Segno perché sono felice»

BariL'iniziativa
Bari, screening cardiovascolari gratuiti davanti al Petruzzelli

BrindisiUn 44enne
Mesagne, stalker torna libero e perseguita la stessa donna: in manette

Foggiacaporalato nel foggiano
Cerignola, trasportavano 20 braccianti stipati su un furgone: arrestati in 2

Lecceall'ospedale
Gallipoli: il feto è storto, la mamma incinta balla e il bimbo si «raddrizza»

Tarantopreso dai cc
Taranto, picchia la compagna fino a farle perdere i sensi: arrestato

Battribunale di Trani
Crac Divina Provvidenza, Procura chiede condanne per tutti i 12 imputati

PotenzaL'intervista
Basilicata , parla governatore Bari: «Non vado col cappello in mano a chiedere soldi ai petrolieri»

Materanel Materano
Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Bari, agente immobiliare ucciso: collega confessa, condannato a ergastolo in primo grado

La droga era «vino e bistecche»: colpo a clan del Gargano, 24 arresti

Addio a Giovanna Laterza, la ragazza che scelse Bari e la Cultura

«Tolo Tolo»: ecco il manifesto del nuovo film di Checco Zalone

Turin

PTSD recognised

Turin, November 22 - A total of 240 people have been awarded compensation as "offended parties" in the 2017 soccer fan stampede in Turin, ANSA learned Friday on the sidelines of a preliminary hearing on the incident for 15 defendants, including Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, at the Turin court. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was recognised in several cases. About 80 people still haven't reached a settlement on damages, while five others have asked to bring a civil action. Four Moroccan nationals were sentenced in May to just over 10 years in jail for sowing panic in Turin's Piazza San Carlo on the night of June 3, 2017, during the screening of a Champions League final, in an incident in which two women died and 1,672 people were injured. The men used pepper spray to steal money as a large crowd was watching the Juventus-Real Madrid match on a maxi screen in the square, causing the deadly stampede.

