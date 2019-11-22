Financial stability risks down - BoI

Compensation awarded to 240 in Turin stampede
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerignola, trasportavano 20 braccianti stipati su un furgone: arrestati in 2
i più letti
Rome
22 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 22 - Financial stability risks in Italy are down, the Bank of Italy said Friday. But macroeconomic deterioration and persistent high debt expose the country to tensions, it added. The government should end uncertainty about budget safeguard clauses which in recent years have raised fears that VAT might be hiked, the central bank said. Dispelling this uncertainty immediately would boost market confidence, it said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su