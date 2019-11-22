Man hands in Rolex and gets job

Compensation awarded to 240 in Turin stampede
Mantua, November 22 - A young Senegalese man found a Rolex watch on the ground near Mantua and handed it in to the police who found the owner who hired the man in gratitude, sources said Friday. The Senegalese, 21, resident at Colorno near Parma, was hired by the Mantua-area businessman who decided to hire him when he found out he was unemployed.
