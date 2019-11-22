Venerdì 22 Novembre 2019 | 19:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
Compensation awarded to 240 in Turin stampede

Compensation awarded to 240 in Turin stampede

 
Rome
Financial stability risks down - BoI

Financial stability risks down - BoI

 
Mantua
Man hands in Rolex and gets job

Man hands in Rolex and gets job

 
Rome
Berlusconi suffers bruising in Zagreb EPP fall

Berlusconi suffers bruising in Zagreb EPP fall

 
Turin
++ Soccer: Ronaldo rested against Atalanta says Juve ++

++ Soccer: Ronaldo rested against Atalanta says Juve ++

 
Siena
Woman, 35, throws self to death from Siena tower

Woman, 35, throws self to death from Siena tower

 
Catanzaro
M5S pick lecturer as Calabria governor candidate

M5S pick lecturer as Calabria governor candidate

 
Milan
A.Mittal: Penal shield pretext for pullout-prosecutors

A.Mittal: Penal shield pretext for pullout-prosecutors

 
Genoa
Banksy and Scarpa exhibitions in Italy

Banksy and Scarpa exhibitions in Italy

 
Rome
M5S vote on regional elections won't hit govt says Di Maio

M5S vote on regional elections won't hit govt says Di Maio

 
Bari
28 CasaPound members indicted for antifascist attack

28 CasaPound members indicted for antifascist attack

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Antenucci, l'oro di Bari: «Segno perché sono felice»

Antenucci, l'oro di Bari: «Segno perché sono felice»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'iniziativa
Bari, screening cardiovascolari gratuiti davanti al Petruzzelli

Bari, screening cardiovascolari gratuiti davanti al Petruzzelli

 
BrindisiUn 44enne
Mesagne, stalker torna libero e perseguita la stessa donna: in manette

Mesagne, stalker torna libero e perseguita la stessa donna: in manette

 
Foggiacaporalato nel foggiano
Cerignola, trasportavano 20 braccianti stipati su un furgone: arrestati in 2

Cerignola, trasportavano 20 braccianti stipati su un furgone: arrestati in 2

 
Lecceall'ospedale
Gallipoli: il feto è storto, la mamma incinta balla e il bimbo si «raddrizza»

Gallipoli: il feto è storto, la mamma incinta balla e il bimbo si «raddrizza»

 
Tarantopreso dai cc
Taranto, picchia la compagna fino a farle perdere i sensi: arrestato

Taranto, picchia la compagna fino a farle perdere i sensi: arrestato

 
Battribunale di Trani
Crac Divina Provvidenza, Procura chiede condanne per tutti i 12 imputati

Crac Divina Provvidenza, Procura chiede condanne per tutti i 12 imputati

 
PotenzaL'intervista
Basilicata , parla governatore Bari: «Non vado col cappello in mano a chiedere soldi ai petrolieri»

Basilicata, Bardi: «Non vado col cappello in mano a chiedere soldi ai petrolieri»

 
Materanel Materano
Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

 

i più letti

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Bari, agente immobiliare ucciso: collega confessa, condannato a ergastolo in primo grado

Bari, agente immobiliare ucciso: collega confessa, confermato ergastolo

La droga era «vino e bistecche»: colpo a clan del Gargano, 24 arresti

La droga era «vino e bistecche»: colpo a clan del Gargano, 24 arresti

Addio a Giovanna Laterza, la ragazza che scelse Bari e la Cultura

Addio a Giovanna Laterza, la ragazza che scelse Bari e la Cultura

«Tolo Tolo»: ecco il manifesto del nuovo film di Checco Zalone

«Tolo Tolo»: ecco il manifesto del nuovo film di Checco Zalone

Rome

Berlusconi suffers bruising in Zagreb EPP fall

Will have tests in Milan to rule out fractures

Berlusconi suffers bruising in Zagreb EPP fall

Rome, November 22 - Three-time ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi, the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party chief, suffered heavy bruising in a fall after a European People's Party (EPP) in Zagreb on Friday. Berlusconi is set to have tests in Milan to see if he broke any bones.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati