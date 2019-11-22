Woman, 35, throws self to death from Siena tower
Siena
22 Novembre 2019
Siena, November 22 - A 35-year-old woman on Friday threw herself off the iconic Torre del Mangia in Siena's famed Piazza del Campo, the central square where the Palio horse race is run. She died instantly. The woman, who was from Padua but living in Siena for several years, left a note explaining her motives for suicide.
