Venerdì 22 Novembre 2019 | 17:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
++ Soccer: Ronaldo rested against Atalanta says Juve ++

++ Soccer: Ronaldo rested against Atalanta says Juve ++

 
Siena
Woman, 35, throws self to death from Siena tower

Woman, 35, throws self to death from Siena tower

 
Catanzaro
M5S pick lecturer as Calabria governor candidate

M5S pick lecturer as Calabria governor candidate

 
Milan
A.Mittal: Penal shield pretext for pullout-prosecutors

A.Mittal: Penal shield pretext for pullout-prosecutors

 
Genoa
Banksy and Scarpa exhibitions in Italy

Banksy and Scarpa exhibitions in Italy

 
Rome
M5S vote on regional elections won't hit govt says Di Maio

M5S vote on regional elections won't hit govt says Di Maio

 
Bari
28 CasaPound members indicted for antifascist attack

28 CasaPound members indicted for antifascist attack

 
Caserta
'Film-style' bank robbery near Naples

'Film-style' bank robbery near Naples

 
Milan
A.Mittal: Penal shield pretext for pullout-prosecutors

A.Mittal: Penal shield pretext for pullout-prosecutors

 
Rome
ESM reform 'not a problem for Italy' - Moscovici

ESM reform 'not a problem for Italy' - Moscovici

 
Bangkok
Don't manipulate the young pope warns in Thailand

Don't manipulate the young pope warns in Thailand

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Antenucci, l'oro di Bari: «Segno perché sono felice»

Antenucci, l'oro di Bari: «Segno perché sono felice»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Lecceall'ospedale
Gallipoli: il feto è storto, la mamma incinta balla e il bimbo si «raddrizza»

Gallipoli: il feto è storto, la mamma incinta balla e il bimbo si «raddrizza»

 
BariIl caso
Tribunale Bari, detenuto aggredisce agenti che lo scortano in udienza: 6 feriti

Tribunale Bari, detenuto aggredisce agenti che lo scortano in udienza: 6 feriti

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, continui messaggi su whatsapp e minacce per estorcere denaro: individuati in 3

Ostuni, continui messaggi su whatsapp e minacce per estorcere denaro: individuati in 3

 
Tarantopreso dai cc
Taranto, picchia la compagna fino a farle perdere i sensi: arrestato

Taranto, picchia la compagna fino a farle perdere i sensi: arrestato

 
Foggiadopo gli arresti
Induzione indebita, nel Foggiano torna in libertà Napoleone Cera

Induzione indebita, nel Foggiano torna in libertà Napoleone Cera

 
Battribunale di Trani
Crac Divina Provvidenza, Procura chiede condanne per tutti i 12 imputati

Crac Divina Provvidenza, Procura chiede condanne per tutti i 12 imputati

 
PotenzaL'intervista
Basilicata , parla governatore Bari: «Non vado col cappello in mano a chiedere soldi ai petrolieri»

Basilicata, Bardi: «Non vado col cappello in mano a chiedere soldi ai petrolieri»

 
Materanel Materano
Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

 

i più letti

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Bari, agente immobiliare ucciso: collega confessa, condannato a ergastolo in primo grado

Bari, agente immobiliare ucciso: collega confessa, confermato ergastolo

La droga era «vino e bistecche»: colpo a clan del Gargano, 24 arresti

La droga era «vino e bistecche»: colpo a clan del Gargano, 24 arresti

Addio a Giovanna Laterza, la ragazza che scelse Bari e la Cultura

Addio a Giovanna Laterza, la ragazza che scelse Bari e la Cultura

«Tolo Tolo»: ecco il manifesto del nuovo film di Checco Zalone

«Tolo Tolo»: ecco il manifesto del nuovo film di Checco Zalone

Milan

A.Mittal: Penal shield pretext for pullout-prosecutors

'Real reason' was 'business crisis'

A.Mittal: Penal shield pretext for pullout-prosecutors

Milan, November 22 - The lifting of a 'penal shield' protecting managers from legal action over an environmental clean up at the huge ex-ILVA Taranto steelworks is just a "pretext" for ArcelorMittal's pullout, prosecutors say in a filing in the civil suit between the the Franco-Indian giant and ex-ILVA commissioners. The "real reason" why ArcelorMittal decided to pull out of a deal to take over the Italian steel group was the "business crisis" of the Franco-Indian group and their "consequent desire to disinvest", the filing says, according to a copy seen by ANSA Friday. Premier Giuseppe Conte is set to meet ArcelorMittal owners and managers at 18:30 Friday to try to persuade the group to keep the former ILVA group, which also has smaller plants in Genoa and Novi Ligure and employs a total of nearly 12,000 workers. Testimony from an unidentified ArcelorMittal manager published in the suit on Friday said "the foreign managers claimed that for the current rate of the works, that is an output of six million tonnes of steel, the quality of raw materials was too high, and we needed to use material of lower quality to bring the costs down". The managers also said, "in September they said the money had run out". If it is persuaded to stay on, ArcelorMittal wants to shed 5,000 jobs in the group. Conte is determined to reduce or cancel that number of job losses. The Taranto works, the biggest in Europe with almost 11,000 workers, has had to have a clean-up aftre its emissions were linked to higher than usual rates of some cancers in the Taranto area. ArcelorMittal has been gradually shutting down production at Taranto over the past week and aims to have all output stopped by December 4. Conte is said to be considering offering the Franco-Indians government help in keeping up production and saving jobs.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati