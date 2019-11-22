M5S pick lecturer as Calabria governor candidate

++ Soccer: Ronaldo rested against Atalanta says Juve ++
Catanzaro
22 Novembre 2019
Catanzaro, November 22 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Friday picked university lecturer Francesco Aiello as their candidate to become the governor of Calabria on January 26. Aiello, a lecturer in political economy at the University of Calabria and founder of the economics portal Open Calabria, has taken a few days to decide whether to accept the nomination. M5S sources said his candidacy would be made official "shortly".
