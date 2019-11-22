Banksy and Scarpa exhibitions in Italy

Genoa, November 22 - Exhibitions this weekend in Italy include everything from one on Banksy to sketches for glass works by the architect Carlo Scarpa and a celebration of the Italian comics character Tex. GENOA - "The second principle of an artist called Banksy" is the title given to an exhibition that opens this weekend at Palazzo Ducale on the mysterious British artist. It will run from November 23 until March 29. The exhibition explores the artist's use of simplicity without falling into only elementary notions and his 'packaging' for mass communication. It brings together over 100 originals, from paintings from his early period to installations from 'Dismaland' and some numbered works. MILAN - The exhibition "Oro, 1320 - 2020. Dai Maestri del Trecento al Contemporaneo" ("Gold, 1320-2020. From the Masters of the 14th century to contemporary times") will juxtapose works from the late 14th an early 15th centuries and those of key Italian artists from the past 50 years, such as Lucio Fontana and Paolo Londera. It is being held at Galleria Salamon and will run from November 22 to January 31. The exhibition aims to document how gold was used in figurative arts and what it meant. SIENA - The beloved hero of Italian comics and one of the longest running ones at the international level is being celebrated at Santa Maria della Scala in "Tex. 70 Years of a Myth". The exhibition opens on November 23 and runs until January 26 and includes drawings and rare materials, some of which never before exhibited, and installations created specifically for the show. MASSA - Women's conditions and the physical and psychological violence many are subjected is the center of an exhibition by five female photographers: Diane Arbus, Nan Goldin, Gina Pane, Shirin Neshat, and Francesca Woodman. At Palazzo Ducale, the show runs from November 16 until December 1. VERONA - From November 23 until March 29 there will be the exhibition "Carlo Scarpa. Glass and Drawings. 1925-1931" at Museo di Castelvecchio on the famous Venetian architect and production by M.V.M. Cappellin & C. It will include over 60 works by Maestri Vetrai Muranesi Cappellin & C., who collaborated with Scarpa for years, and about 30 sketches attributed to the architect that were made for glass works. ROME - the issue of migration is explored as part of a collective narrative in the show "Stateless people. Undispersed identities" at Palazzo Merulana. The exhibition will run from November 20 to December 8. GALLARATE (VA) - "My Hands Touch the Earth" is an exhibition by the artist Arcangelo that will run from November 24 until January 19 at Gallarate's MA*GA and Milan's Malpensa airport.