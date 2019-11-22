28 CasaPound members indicted for antifascist attack

Bari, November 22 - Some 28 militants belonging to the far-right CasaPound group were indicted Friday for attacking an antifascist march in Bari in September 2018. The antifascist were taking part in a march against a visit to the southern city by then interior minister and nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini. The CasaPound members were charged with "reorganising the dissolved Fascist party and using gang tactics as an instrument of political participation".