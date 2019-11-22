++ Soccer: Ronaldo rested against Atalanta says Juve ++
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Caserta
22 Novembre 2019
Caserta, November 22 - There was a "film-style" bank robbery near Naples on Friday, police said. An armed gang blocked access streets with two trucks and a car before robbing a branch of the UniCredit bank, police said. Virtually the whole of the city centre of Aversa was blocked off by "numerous bandits", police said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su