Govt mulling move to keep new mothers in work

Rome, November 22 - The government is considering a measure to end the phenomenon of women leaving their jobs after their first year as new mothers, Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said Friday. The idea is to give employers a tax break to keep the new mothers on their books after they return from maternity leave, she said. "We are studying the measure, to ne inserted in the 2020 budget bill," Catalfo said. Maternity leave in Italy is currently five months, before and after the birth. But many women leave their jobs in the first year after becoming mums. Sometimes they are pressured into it. And sometimes women are forced to sign pledges to give up their jobs if they become pregnant. The government has vowed to fight all these phenomena.