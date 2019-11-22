Venerdì 22 Novembre 2019 | 15:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
ESM reform 'not a problem for Italy' - Moscovici

ESM reform 'not a problem for Italy' - Moscovici

 
Bangkok
Don't manipulate the young pope warns in Thailand

Don't manipulate the young pope warns in Thailand

 
Rome
Govt mulling move to keep new mothers in work

Govt mulling move to keep new mothers in work

 
Turin
Soccer: Ronaldo '99% out' against Atalanta - Sarri

Soccer: Ronaldo '99% out' against Atalanta - Sarri

 
Rome
ASPI Genoa bridge failings 'unacceptable' - Di Micheli

ASPI Genoa bridge failings 'unacceptable' - Di Micheli

 
Rome
Italy's Parmitano goes on new spacewalk

Italy's Parmitano goes on new spacewalk

 
Bologna
Soccer: Mihajlovic has bone marrow transplant

Soccer: Mihajlovic has bone marrow transplant

 
Alessandria
Carabinieri in shootout with Kalashnikov-toting bandits

Carabinieri in shootout with Kalashnikov-toting bandits

 
Rome
Man arrested over hacking of civil service systems

Man arrested over hacking of civil service systems

 
Rome
Segre willing to lead parliamentary anti-hate committee

Segre willing to lead parliamentary anti-hate committee

 
Rome
Couple die in Milan fire

Couple die in Milan fire

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Antenucci, l'oro di Bari: «Segno perché sono felice»

Antenucci, l'oro di Bari: «Segno perché sono felice»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Tribunale Bari, detenuto aggredisce agenti che lo scortano in udienza: 6 feriti

Tribunale Bari, detenuto aggredisce agenti che lo scortano in udienza: 6 feriti

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, continui messaggi su whatsapp e minacce per estorcere denaro: individuati in 3

Ostuni, continui messaggi su whatsapp e minacce per estorcere denaro: individuati in 3

 
Tarantopreso dai cc
Taranto, picchia la compagna fino a farle perdere i sensi: arrestato

Taranto, picchia la compagna fino a farle perdere i sensi: arrestato

 
Leccenel Leccese
Monteroni, rubarono monili e ori per 300mila euro: identificati in 2

Monteroni, rubarono monili e ori per 300mila euro: identificati in 2

 
Foggiadopo gli arresti
Induzione indebita, nel Foggiano torna in libertà Napoleone Cera

Induzione indebita, nel Foggiano torna in libertà Napoleone Cera

 
Battribunale di Trani
Crac Divina Provvidenza, Procura chiede condanne per tutti i 12 imputati

Crac Divina Provvidenza, Procura chiede condanne per tutti i 12 imputati

 
PotenzaL'intervista
Basilicata , parla governatore Bari: «Non vado col cappello in mano a chiedere soldi ai petrolieri»

Basilicata , parla governatore Bardi: «Non vado col cappello in mano a chiedere soldi ai petrolieri»

 
Materanel Materano
Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

 

i più letti

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Bari, agente immobiliare ucciso: collega confessa, condannato a ergastolo in primo grado

Bari, agente immobiliare ucciso: collega confessa, confermato ergastolo

Addio a Giovanna Laterza, la ragazza che scelse Bari e la Cultura

Addio a Giovanna Laterza, la ragazza che scelse Bari e la Cultura

La droga era «vino e bistecche»: colpo a clan del Gargano, 24 arresti

La droga era «vino e bistecche»: colpo a clan del Gargano, 24 arresti

«Tolo Tolo»: ecco il manifesto del nuovo film di Checco Zalone

«Tolo Tolo»: ecco il manifesto del nuovo film di Checco Zalone

Rome

Govt mulling move to keep new mothers in work

Proposal for employer tax break to be out into 2020 budget

Govt mulling move to keep new mothers in work

Rome, November 22 - The government is considering a measure to end the phenomenon of women leaving their jobs after their first year as new mothers, Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said Friday. The idea is to give employers a tax break to keep the new mothers on their books after they return from maternity leave, she said. "We are studying the measure, to ne inserted in the 2020 budget bill," Catalfo said. Maternity leave in Italy is currently five months, before and after the birth. But many women leave their jobs in the first year after becoming mums. Sometimes they are pressured into it. And sometimes women are forced to sign pledges to give up their jobs if they become pregnant. The government has vowed to fight all these phenomena.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati