Will be rested for Atletico CL clash says Juve coach

Soccer: Ronaldo '99% out' against Atalanta - Sarri

Turin, November 22 - There is a "99% chance" of Cristiano Ronaldo not playing against Atalanta Saturday, Juve boss Maurizio Sarri said Friday. The Portugal ace will probably be rested for Juve's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, he said. Talking about Ronaldo's storming out of the ground after the latest in his two straight substitutions, Sarri said "even among amateur players the reaction to being dubbed was the same. "The players need time to cool off". Ronaldo went on to play for Portugal in two Euro 2020 qualifiers, but said after the second one that he was carrying a niggling injury which Juve had suspected, Sarri said. "The problem is that in the second game with the national team he told us he had the same problems. "We are trying to get rid of this knock which is affecting him, also mentally. "Tomorrow he's 99% not to be there, the goal is the match against Atletico Madrid." Juve have already qualified from their group but need to wrap up top spot so as to avoid a stronger team in the knock-out phase. At home, the Turin giants are top of Serie A and seeking their their ninth straight scudetto.

