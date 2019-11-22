Venerdì 22 Novembre 2019 | 15:56

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
ESM reform 'not a problem for Italy' - Moscovici

ESM reform 'not a problem for Italy' - Moscovici

 
Bangkok
Don't manipulate the young pope warns in Thailand

Don't manipulate the young pope warns in Thailand

 
Rome
Govt mulling move to keep new mothers in work

Govt mulling move to keep new mothers in work

 
Turin
Soccer: Ronaldo '99% out' against Atalanta - Sarri

Soccer: Ronaldo '99% out' against Atalanta - Sarri

 
Rome
ASPI Genoa bridge failings 'unacceptable' - Di Micheli

ASPI Genoa bridge failings 'unacceptable' - Di Micheli

 
Rome
Italy's Parmitano goes on new spacewalk

Italy's Parmitano goes on new spacewalk

 
Bologna
Soccer: Mihajlovic has bone marrow transplant

Soccer: Mihajlovic has bone marrow transplant

 
Alessandria
Carabinieri in shootout with Kalashnikov-toting bandits

Carabinieri in shootout with Kalashnikov-toting bandits

 
Rome
Man arrested over hacking of civil service systems

Man arrested over hacking of civil service systems

 
Rome
Segre willing to lead parliamentary anti-hate committee

Segre willing to lead parliamentary anti-hate committee

 
Rome
Couple die in Milan fire

Couple die in Milan fire

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Antenucci, l'oro di Bari: «Segno perché sono felice»

Antenucci, l'oro di Bari: «Segno perché sono felice»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Tribunale Bari, detenuto aggredisce agenti che lo scortano in udienza: 6 feriti

Tribunale Bari, detenuto aggredisce agenti che lo scortano in udienza: 6 feriti

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, continui messaggi su whatsapp e minacce per estorcere denaro: individuati in 3

Ostuni, continui messaggi su whatsapp e minacce per estorcere denaro: individuati in 3

 
Tarantopreso dai cc
Taranto, picchia la compagna fino a farle perdere i sensi: arrestato

Taranto, picchia la compagna fino a farle perdere i sensi: arrestato

 
Leccenel Leccese
Monteroni, rubarono monili e ori per 300mila euro: identificati in 2

Monteroni, rubarono monili e ori per 300mila euro: identificati in 2

 
Foggiadopo gli arresti
Induzione indebita, nel Foggiano torna in libertà Napoleone Cera

Induzione indebita, nel Foggiano torna in libertà Napoleone Cera

 
Battribunale di Trani
Crac Divina Provvidenza, Procura chiede condanne per tutti i 12 imputati

Crac Divina Provvidenza, Procura chiede condanne per tutti i 12 imputati

 
PotenzaL'intervista
Basilicata , parla governatore Bari: «Non vado col cappello in mano a chiedere soldi ai petrolieri»

Basilicata , parla governatore Bardi: «Non vado col cappello in mano a chiedere soldi ai petrolieri»

 
Materanel Materano
Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

 

i più letti

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Bari, agente immobiliare ucciso: collega confessa, condannato a ergastolo in primo grado

Bari, agente immobiliare ucciso: collega confessa, confermato ergastolo

Addio a Giovanna Laterza, la ragazza che scelse Bari e la Cultura

Addio a Giovanna Laterza, la ragazza che scelse Bari e la Cultura

La droga era «vino e bistecche»: colpo a clan del Gargano, 24 arresti

La droga era «vino e bistecche»: colpo a clan del Gargano, 24 arresti

«Tolo Tolo»: ecco il manifesto del nuovo film di Checco Zalone

«Tolo Tolo»: ecco il manifesto del nuovo film di Checco Zalone

Rome

ASPI Genoa bridge failings 'unacceptable' - Di Micheli

'Technical talks' ongoing on motorway concessions renewal

ASPI Genoa bridge failings 'unacceptable' - Di Micheli

Rome, November 22 - Alleged failings by motorway company ASPI ahead of the August 2018 Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 people are "unacceptable", Transport and Infrastructure Minister Paola De Micheli told an ANSA Forum Friday. It emerged this week that the risk of collapse was flagged as early as 2014, allegedly false reports were filed, and sensors that could have detected a risk of collapse were put out of commission in 2015 after being sliced through during maintenance work. "In the last few hours things have emerged which are unacceptable for me, because the issue of safety is fundamental for us," De Micheli said. ASPI is controlled by motorway group Atlantia, which recently pulled out of the Alitalia rescue allegedly because it could not secure promises that its motorway concessions would be renewed. On the concessions, De Micheli said "technical talks are in course". The leader of the senior government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, has vowed that Atlantia, and therefore ASPI, will "never" get their concessions renewed. ASPI allegedly knew as early as 2014 that the Morandi Bridge was not safe and should have been shored up or demolished, an Italian newspaper reported earlier this week. So far ASPI managers have told investigators that no report from motorway risk monitoring company SPEA had flagged up any alarm on the Morandi Bridge. But now a document taken from Atlantia's digital archive has been seized by finance police investigators, La Repubblica daily said Wednesday. That risk-programming document, drafted by ASPI's risk office, was allegedly seen by successive board meetings of both ASPI and Atlantia. In it, the Morandi Bridge was said to be at risk of collapse from 2014 to 2016, Le Repubblica said, while from 2017 the assessment was changed "risk of losing stability". ASPI responded to the report Wednesday night saying that "instructions from the Board to the operational structures is to always safeguard and manage (risks) with the utmost rigour, adopting all preventive measures deemed opportune". Transport and Infrastructure Minister Paolo De Micheli said Thursday that "anyone who has a public role (in infrastructure care) must pay". She said "anyone who has a bridge in their care is not doing a routine job". De Micheli said that ASPI's reaction to another report, on the presence of a transport ministry official at an ASPI meeting that allegedly discussed the Morandi Bridge collapse risk in 2015, was "unacceptable and incomprehensible". ASPI allegedly said that the risk was "only theoretical". In light of the alarm allegedly ignored by Atlantia in the case, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and Foreign Minister Luigi DI Maio said Thursday "we will continue our battle to strip (Atlantia) of its motorway concession." Atlantia has reportedly made keeping the motorway concessions a condition for its taking part in the rescue of troubled Italian former flag carrier Alitalia, an operation that has now been postponed for the eighth time after doubts from Lufthansa and a less-than-expected investment from Delta. A new bridge is being built in Genoa, designed by local starchitect Renzo Piano, featuring sail-like structures to reflect the city's maritime heritage. It is expected to be ready next year. Also on Thursday, it was reported that sensors on the Morandi Bridge used for gauging risks to the structure had been KO since 2015, when they were sliced during maintenance work.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati